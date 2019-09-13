Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Decreased Its Holding by $2.12 Million as Stock Value Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Increased Its Position

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 10,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 85,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98 million, down from 95,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $181.12. About 858,924 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 698.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.81M, up from 161,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $179.26. About 6.03M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 24,875 shares to 35,125 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nio Inc.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,017 shares to 52,386 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 16,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.41 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Limited owns 6,141 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 284,703 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Asset Management holds 1,531 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 25,784 are held by Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Liability Com. 5,002 were reported by Choate Invest. Blackhill has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 35,665 shares. Barbara Oil Communications invested 2.74% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Columbus Circle Invsts has 1.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 209,380 shares. Inspirion Wealth accumulated 1,500 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 70,394 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.04% or 278,032 shares. Cypress holds 0.08% or 1,918 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holdings Group reported 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).