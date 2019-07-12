Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Cut Its Position; Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Stake Maintained by Bainco International Investors

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,107 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 21,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $205.5. About 996,252 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.99 million shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico; 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 16/05/2018 – Total Engaging with French, U.S. Authorities to Examine Possible Project Waiver; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECT LESS THAN EU40M; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 9,130 shares to 210,202 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,387 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (TLT) by 4,843 shares to 7,042 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 6,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Networks owns 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 604 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 68,314 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 478 shares. Johnson Group Inc accumulated 0.02% or 1,504 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 51,443 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 4,637 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Natixis has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blue Financial Capital owns 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,075 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 33,867 shares. Blackhill invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rockland Tru Co invested 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 393,482 shares or 4.75% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Ltd reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc reported 1,500 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $773.30M for 17.96 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

