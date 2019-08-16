Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $39.74 Million; Wolverine Asset Management Has Increased Position in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) as Market Valuation Rose

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 144.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 95,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 161,112 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 65,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 11.81 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 12/04/2018 – Itau Creates Board for Latin America With Marino as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 12/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26 million, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.24. About 688,326 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares to 752,790 shares, valued at $185.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 719,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Norfolk Southern names Sutherland, Farrell to new executive positions – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern names Anne Melaragni vice president human resources – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Hldgs Secs Incorporated holds 1,398 shares. Srb invested in 3,996 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 55,751 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1.09 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc invested in 1,385 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Patten Grp accumulated 7,125 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Arrow Finance holds 0.06% or 1,280 shares. 15,957 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Coldstream Capital reported 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Massachusetts-based Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Edgemoor Inv Advisors accumulated 3,448 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 2,085 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 478 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.