Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Trimmed Its Holding by $671,625; Tiger Eye Capital Holding in Servicenow (NOW) Raised as Stock Price Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 82,806 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.51M, down from 86,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.74 million shares traded or 56.59% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90M, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 1.46M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $944.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,596 shares to 37,933 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Mgmt Inc holds 259 shares. First Utd Bancorporation has 1,025 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2,003 shares. 211,895 were reported by Amp Capital Ltd. Berkshire Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 124,870 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 82,806 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Management owns 10,890 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Management Corporation has 0.16% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 96,589 shares. Community Bank Na invested in 7,527 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 52,719 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Motco has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 8,257 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp owns 97,596 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Group Incorporated holds 49,903 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Fin has invested 0.41% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 548,004 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cahill Financial Advisors reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.72% or 85,376 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested in 0.06% or 1.54 million shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Telemus Llc reported 0.14% stake. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Invesco Limited reported 2.23M shares. Veritable LP stated it has 2,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13,424 were accumulated by Exchange Cap. First Tru Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canopy Growth: Dethroned And Deflated – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Like Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.