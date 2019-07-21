Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose; New Amsterdam Partners Trimmed Its Inter Parfums (IPAR) Holding by $3.08 Million

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 68.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 41,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,227 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 60,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 105,636 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 43.13% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EIGHT-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS THREE 3-YEAR AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OPTIONS, POTENTIALLY EXTENDING LICENSE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2035; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – EXPECTING AN ANNUAL OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2018 OF BETWEEN 13% AND 13.5% – CFO; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.67 PER SHARE, A 34 PCT INCREASE FROM PRIOR YR OR PAYOUT RATIO OF 65 PCT; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums 1Q EPS 51c; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HARRISON, SIZE OF INTER PARFUMS’ BOARD INCREASES TO NINE MEMBERS; 27/04/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA SAYS TO APPEAL DECISION OF COURT OF JUSTICE OF PARIS (CONSEIL DE PRUD’HOMMES DE PARIS) ABOUT “MORAL HARASSMENT” CASE; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES ABOUT $620M, EST. $625.8M; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Raises 2018 View To Sales $665M; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – MAINTAINING PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,181 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, down from 89,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $195.19. About 1.52 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.55% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). 31,400 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. Paloma Ptnrs has 4,530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 52,744 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.05% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Sei Invs Com reported 10,863 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 20,227 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 4,731 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.02% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 13,889 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 41,206 shares. Sterling Cap Llc has 0.04% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 137 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 9,178 shares.

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $11.64 million for 45.07 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.33% negative EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares to 209,557 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,899 shares to 99,599 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B New (BRKB).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.06 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.