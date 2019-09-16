Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Moon Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Trimmed Its Stake by $860,466 as Stock Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 210 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,226 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643.04M, down from 3,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $183.06. About 858,402 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 2,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 890,742 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $326.25M, down from 893,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $357.11. About 143,132 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 15,553 shares to 587,547 shares, valued at $21.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 31,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 28.07 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,907 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 43,818 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stonebridge Limited Company has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 21 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.04% or 19,058 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.57% or 260,118 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Essex Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 963 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 1,116 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Company holds 33,684 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability reported 17.63% stake. Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,440 shares. Creative Planning holds 1,776 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 187,951 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow owns 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,080 shares. 3,481 are owned by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Inc. First Bank & Trust, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,686 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,736 shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 8,018 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 203 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 42,750 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company. Franklin Resources holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 273,782 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Goelzer Investment Mgmt holds 0.15% or 8,042 shares. Personal stated it has 262,465 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Old National Bancorporation In has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,990 shares. Cincinnati Company holds 264,400 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 46 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 12,386 shares.