Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $720,564 as Market Value Rose; Bank Of New York Mellon Has Upped Its Voya Financial (VOYA) Position by $18.05 Million as Market Value Rose

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 3,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,652 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, down from 51,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $200.94. About 913,342 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 368,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.34 million, up from 4.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 685,507 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 37,939 shares. Smith Asset Gp Lp invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Federated Invsts Pa reported 192,406 shares. 1,453 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 166,103 shares. Greenlight Cap has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Landscape Limited Company holds 12,827 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Snow Cap Management Lp has invested 2.38% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Advisory Rech has 39,835 shares. Chesley Taft Limited Liability Corporation holds 35,060 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 4.12M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 10,301 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com reported 188,189 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com holds 0.01% or 140,313 shares. Samlyn Ltd invested in 3.31 million shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 23,027 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $85.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 36,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,272 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255 on Friday, May 31. TRIPODI JOSEPH V also bought $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 27,811 shares to 53,592 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 13,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.85% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Management Co stated it has 200 shares. Raymond James And reported 244,638 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt invested in 362 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc accumulated 79,963 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Clark Capital Mgmt Group Incorporated Inc reported 1,720 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 1,132 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 70,918 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Wms Prtn Ltd Com holds 1,339 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management reported 180,306 shares. Charter Communication has 12,184 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 27,282 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Washington Cap Mngmt holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,035 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.56 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

