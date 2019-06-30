Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Lafayette Investments Has Lowered Its Stake by $479,508 as Stock Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Position in Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Has Increased by $400,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 2,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,632 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 41,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.33. About 2.95M shares traded or 102.27% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 18.61 million shares traded or 225.09% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 26/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – DEAL FOR $40 MLN IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘B-‘ From ‘SD’; Outlk Neg; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS FILES UP TO $88M SHRS OFFERING

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Northern Oil & Gas reaches $3.75M settlement with ousted CEO Michael Reger – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 27, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Appoints Ernie Easley to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter 2018 Update and Initial Share Repurchase Activity – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Fast-Moving Energy Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on May 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin – Business Wire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 150,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 3,451 shares to 14,313 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc Sponsored Ad by 5,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Del Com Ser.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.42 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 0.09% stake. Toth Financial Advisory reported 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has 8,280 shares. Illinois-based Roberts Glore & Co Il has invested 1.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Company holds 1.67% or 36,187 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 418,457 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 3,780 shares stake. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 411 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 33,729 shares stake. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP owns 28,449 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Caprock Gru owns 0.16% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,360 shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc stated it has 1.72% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).