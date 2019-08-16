Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Cut Its Position; As Ciena (CIEN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Lpl Financial Cut Stake

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 57.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 18,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 13,904 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 32,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 1.01M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 54.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 45,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 37,823 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, down from 83,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $173.35. About 698,546 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 5,247 shares to 22,135 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,731 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 20.60 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ciena Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator’s Network Transformation – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.70 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.