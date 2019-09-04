Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake Held by West Oak Capital Llc

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 1,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,858 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 7,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $170.86. About 1.46M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 2.82M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac)

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Is Red Hat still Red Hat? Longtime insider talks IBM transition – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: ‘Zero Truth To This Rumor’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb Williams Incorporated reported 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 44,151 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Edmp has 1.82% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 13,197 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 488,897 shares. Hemenway Communication Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Old Point And Finance Services N A invested 0.81% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alethea Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 1,500 shares. Nadler Financial Group Inc stated it has 1,907 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc owns 8,172 shares. Dumont Blake Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beech Hill Advisors, New York-based fund reported 5,675 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Company has 39,036 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, Texas-based fund reported 36,897 shares. Comerica Bancorporation owns 0.34% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 290,096 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment reported 380,991 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank & Tru has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 813 shares. Ellington Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 3,650 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested 1.25% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 7,584 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Creative Planning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 42,024 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,645 shares. 3,093 are held by Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. 1,213 were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Ltd Company. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 27,449 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Monroe Commercial Bank And Trust Mi reported 1,329 shares. Davis R M invested in 7,177 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 15,148 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 43,935 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19,389 shares to 56,105 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 9,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).