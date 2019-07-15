Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Haverford Trust Company Has Raised Its Holding by $545,910 as Stock Rose; Target Com (TGT) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Upped Stake

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 14689.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 117,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,319 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.68. About 624,700 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 20.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,375 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 14,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $204.05. About 287,289 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,130 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Korea Investment reported 380,991 shares stake. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 20,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 48,130 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.16% or 376,334 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept holds 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,203 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 1.64% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 291,799 are held by Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership. South State Corp invested in 4,853 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 119 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 11,339 shares. Great Lakes Lc stated it has 42,254 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 94,831 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $55.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 1,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,768 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).