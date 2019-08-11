Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake; Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Share Value Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Cut by $3.20 Million Its Stake

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 49.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 4,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 4,213 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 8,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 1.07M shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,250 shares to 56,250 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Put) (QQQ) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.10 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,855 shares to 163,509 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,031 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

