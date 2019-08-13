Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Keycorp New Com (KEY) Stock Rose, Tributary Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $547,500

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 31,775 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 34,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $177.88. About 825,091 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 3.68 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 18,020 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Exane Derivatives holds 5,920 shares. Moneta Group Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 59 shares. Carlson Capital Lp holds 0.39% or 116,841 shares in its portfolio. Field Main Bancshares accumulated 100 shares. Samlyn Ltd Co stated it has 0.31% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.03% or 20,949 shares. Wexford Cap Lp owns 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 14,870 shares. Cap Investment Ltd Co stated it has 31,775 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp reported 3.20M shares. The Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.57% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Smith Salley And Assocs stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Allen Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,589 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc reported 0.05% stake.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 90,838 shares to 653,676 shares, valued at $52.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.11 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. On Monday, July 29 Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 525 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.57M for 8.61 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

