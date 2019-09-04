Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Declined While Water Island Capital Has Raised Holding by $596,502; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $3.09 Million

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 22,131 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 18,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $172.6. About 186,322 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 16,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 60,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, down from 76,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $248.4. About 65,092 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Growth Investors Should Take a Good Long Look at Square Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Paycom Surges But These Analysts Remain Sidelined – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88 million for 107.07 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 12,225 shares to 28,926 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endava Plc by 55,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Ins reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hendley owns 17,658 shares. Founders Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 2,008 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% stake. Argent Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,916 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 48,049 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. First Advisors Lp holds 0.04% or 117,065 shares in its portfolio. Washington National Bank holds 2,610 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 20,033 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.25% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moody Bancshares Trust Division holds 520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wade G W And stated it has 3,380 shares. Thomasville Bancshares holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,803 shares. Focused Wealth Inc stated it has 1,447 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.