Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Rose While Trust Company Of Virginia Has Decreased Its Stake; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Raised Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $29.75 Million

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,845 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $200.12. About 893,012 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 99.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.83M, up from 171,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $197.72. About 785,392 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.49 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 11.35 million shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 65,095 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance has 6,248 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Renaissance Group Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 154,776 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 2,546 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.13% or 40,088 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sumitomo Life Co invested in 0.22% or 8,657 shares. Ima Wealth Inc owns 1,125 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Lc has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Principal Fincl Gp invested in 466,015 shares. Communication Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,009 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc has 17,559 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. The insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 7,838 shares to 137,783 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 14,415 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 2.03 million shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 53,459 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 430 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 36,664 shares. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 18,721 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 6,374 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Company owns 5,922 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 6,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,181 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Mgmt owns 10,550 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 76,627 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.09% stake. First Co reported 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.