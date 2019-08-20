Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Declined While Kemnay Advisory Services Cut Its Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Ameritas Investment Partners Upped Its Holding by $843,822

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 7,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,367 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 59,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06M shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 1,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,858 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 7,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 882,269 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney dips on report of SEC whistleblower – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,500 shares to 11,570 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,727 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Hamel Associates has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabalex Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 5.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 175,000 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp owns 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,672 shares. Columbus Hill Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 143,500 shares. Orleans Mgmt La invested in 0.69% or 8,080 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Com holds 0.62% or 70,025 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Cap Limited Com invested in 88,123 shares or 4.73% of the stock. Arrow Fincl reported 29,104 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc owns 89,973 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co has 33.90 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,934 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 4,980 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation accumulated 1.24M shares or 1.12% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 50,835 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18,988 shares to 109,268 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 23,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Lc invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wellington Shields And Llc owns 2,960 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Sei Investments stated it has 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 132,698 shares stake. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc reported 2,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cordasco Net owns 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 604 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 33,228 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. New Vernon Invest Lc has 2,802 shares. Rodgers Brothers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Liability has 25,383 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 0.18% or 42,254 shares in its portfolio. Old Savings Bank In owns 0.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,905 shares. Hightower Limited Com has 95,115 shares. Pggm Investments, Netherlands-based fund reported 34,400 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.79 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.