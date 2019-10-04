Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position Boosted by Usca Ria Llc; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $11.17 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2789.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 122,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 127,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59 million, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $103.05. About 2.65M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 380.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,632 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $170.61. About 2.27M shares traded or 29.11% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $985.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 24,620 shares to 69,188 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,066 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,782 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 14,251 shares. Finance Architects holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 151 shares. 5,165 are held by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability. Westwood Gru invested in 0.03% or 14,419 shares. Money Llc holds 15,762 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Inc, a California-based fund reported 15,969 shares. The Virginia-based Kanawha Cap Limited Company has invested 1.55% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 21,252 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 98,461 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has 395,750 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 23,100 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 622,950 shares in its portfolio.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 51,004 shares to 59,557 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gru owns 591,584 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Punch & Associate Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 92,111 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.05% or 818,746 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Partners Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 19,948 were reported by Boys Arnold & Communication. Brown Cap invested in 0.01% or 10,507 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Covington, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 93,689 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 76,925 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 8,078 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).