Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Rose While Trust Co Of Vermont Has Decreased Its Holding by $314,154; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Shares Rose While Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.29 Million

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 263,619 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 1,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,443 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 53,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.95M shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 4,412 shares. 11,774 were reported by Hightower Advisors. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications, a New York-based fund reported 3.24 million shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 70,925 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited holds 2,500 shares. Ionic Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.02% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Baillie Gifford Com invested in 764,400 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,385 shares. 12,400 were accumulated by Cutter And Brokerage. 456,729 are held by Westchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Serv Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9,787 shares to 46,166 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

