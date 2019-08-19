Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Declined While Verition Fund Management Increased Its Stake; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $6.06 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 168.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 6,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 10,622 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 3,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.11 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52 million, up from 7.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77,932 shares to 7.82M shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 701,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Management Inc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 38,727 shares. 283,502 were reported by Acadian Asset Lc. E&G Lp has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,900 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 10,602 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co owns 0.7% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 186,148 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has 50,662 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.52% or 167,200 shares. One Mgmt Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,213 shares. Iowa-based Security National Bank Of So Dak has invested 1.96% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Private Ocean Lc holds 0.1% or 6,602 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP owns 2.94 million shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.67% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cetera Advsrs accumulated 30,246 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 17,637 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Lc stated it has 96,921 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Contravisory Inv Mngmt invested in 304 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America holds 0.02% or 772 shares. Kcm Ltd has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Anchor Bolt Capital Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 42,269 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Stock Yards Bankshares Trust invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 195,941 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com holds 0.24% or 1,888 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Cap has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blue Edge Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,500 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc invested in 265,198 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Cap Intll Invsts holds 0.73% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 9.10M shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.46% or 301,045 shares.