Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Declined While Swedbank Decreased Holding by $7.26 Million; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Price Rose While Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Swedbank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 39,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 823,039 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.82 million, down from 862,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 857,023 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 1.44 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $702.61 million for 14.80 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81M for 15.86 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

