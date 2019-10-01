Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Declined While Wolverine Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Kcm Investment Advisors Increased Stake in Sysco (SYY) by $397,040 as Market Value Declined

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 67.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 32,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 15,876 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, down from 48,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.66. About 1.62 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 25,415 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 19,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.61M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Inv Management holds 0.29% or 14,231 shares. Regions invested in 0.03% or 34,628 shares. Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Curbstone Financial reported 29,650 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.15% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hemenway Tru Company Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,124 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited Co invested in 670,754 shares. 65,615 are held by Sky Inv Grp Limited Co. Carnegie Asset Llc holds 0.14% or 31,293 shares in its portfolio. Verity & Verity Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 149,306 were reported by Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Partnership. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 13,610 shares. Woodstock holds 1.06% or 85,741 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 3,871 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 160,259 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 41,422 shares to 76,698 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 74,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,702 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.27 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 0.06% stake. Next Financial Group has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,330 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt Com owns 3,102 shares. Condor Mngmt reported 7,327 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Anchor Bolt Cap Lp accumulated 70,698 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2,691 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 47,307 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership owns 152,409 shares. Earnest Prns Llc holds 158,439 shares. Amica Retiree Medical invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 75,253 are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Valley Advisers stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 165,161 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Limited. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 1,214 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 8,037 shares to 10,037 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc (Prn) by 7.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 44.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

