Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Declined While Capital Investment Advisors Trimmed by $544,236 Its Stake; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 31,775 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 34,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $171.08. About 672,592 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 164,560 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advantage reported 139 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1.07M shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 7,575 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 142,387 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Limited has 0.19% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Company Dc accumulated 0.29% or 18,017 shares. Arrow Fin Corp has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Security Natl Trust owns 3,635 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Mercantile Trust Com reported 3,447 shares stake. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability owns 3,414 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,385 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Oppenheimer & Inc holds 23,168 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Inter Duration Pfd & (FPF) by 15,772 shares to 228,549 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blkrock Cr Allo Income (BTZ) by 41,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD).

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 259,721 shares to 332,000 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 214,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX).