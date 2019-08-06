Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding Held by Somerville Kurt F; Bridgewater Associates LP Holding in Netapp (NTAP) Cut as Stock Value Declined

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9,662 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $181.32. About 1.21M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 61.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 369,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 229,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.90M, down from 598,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 2.80M shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. 525 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $100,546 were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F.. Wheeler Michael Joseph sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,042 shares to 75,280 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 8,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,372 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,763 were reported by Cambridge Co. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.13% or 3,654 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Llc accumulated 23,055 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd, New York-based fund reported 8,280 shares. Moreover, Csu Producer Resources has 16.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 6,762 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 15,397 shares. Wexford Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Colony Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,001 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 5,111 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net Limited Com has invested 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Da Davidson & Com holds 17,843 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services owns 5,858 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 27,449 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 404 shares.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41 million for 16.20 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors reported 229 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cambridge Research Advsrs has 5,920 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 333 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). World Asset Mngmt owns 19,063 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,102 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited reported 48,566 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles And Equity Rech Inc invested in 0.07% or 185,671 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 1.27 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Company holds 449,440 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 6,078 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.84 million shares stake. Security Natl Trust invested in 0.03% or 1,560 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 415,659 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 123,360 shares to 169,501 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 118,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).