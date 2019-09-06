Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Scopia Capital Management LP Stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Trimmed by $66.73 Million as Stock Price Declined

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54 million, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.28. About 1.55 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 2.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 8.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.65 million, down from 10.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 866,550 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn accumulated 16,167 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp stated it has 294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 30,685 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 42,187 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 17,970 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 131,561 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.13% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). National Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 872,388 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co accumulated 36,227 shares. Blair William & Communication Il reported 0% stake. 1,568 are owned by Manchester Management Limited Liability Company. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 43,140 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.07% or 189,440 shares.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 26.15% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.65 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $89.31M for 13.90 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,181 shares to 70,322 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81 million for 15.97 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.