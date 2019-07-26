Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Hengehold Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54M, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.92 million shares traded or 19.50% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Retail Bank Company holds 71,186 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Clarkston Capital invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 499,706 are owned by Huntington National Bank & Trust. 182,060 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc. Ims Mngmt holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,621 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 8,380 shares. British Columbia Inv stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 30,000 are owned by Starr Intl Incorporated. Johnson Grp Inc owns 56,275 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.01% or 131,825 shares in its portfolio. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 6,962 shares stake. Fairfield Bush invested in 0.26% or 7,664 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 1.83% stake. Stillwater Mngmt Limited has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull Monroe Investment Mngmt Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,018 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 0.19% or 1.09M shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,485 shares. Wms Partners Limited Company reported 1,339 shares. Park National Oh stated it has 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sageworth Trust invested in 3 shares. 33,014 were reported by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 909,047 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 4.82 million shares. Axa reported 56,725 shares. Tortoise Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 239 shares. Management Of Virginia Limited invested in 1.04% or 23,495 shares. Profund Advsr Lc accumulated 5,180 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Epoch Prns invested in 0.2% or 240,343 shares.

