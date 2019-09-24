Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Wade G W & Has Trimmed Holding; Granite Constr (GVA) Shareholder Hcsf Management Has Raised Position by $551,952 as Stock Declined

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 11,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 261,499 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 250,850 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 2,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,150 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.51. About 1.11M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 58,468 shares to 651,053 shares, valued at $40.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.26 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Investment Grp Incorporated LP accumulated 182,129 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Company holds 329,638 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru holds 19,897 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 3,650 shares. M Kraus & stated it has 5.27% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Beach Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,450 shares. Bragg Advsr holds 0.05% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,887 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 0.01% or 10,837 shares. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 30,056 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 3,708 are held by Clearbridge Limited Com. Fulton Bankshares Na reported 5,127 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 12,073 are owned by Bessemer Grp. Wade G W And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Brinker Cap owns 13,697 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern announces CFO transition: Mark George named chief financial officer; Cindy Earhart to retire – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 19,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.23M shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Heartland Advsr invested 0.71% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cortina Asset Limited Liability has 0.61% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 203,426 shares. Zacks Inv invested in 6,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 30,268 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc invested 1.7% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 10,947 shares stake. Rowland & Com Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 13,845 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. Shares for $99,890 were bought by Larkin Kyle T on Friday, September 6. $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand. KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050 worth of stock. Galloway Patricia D had bought 400 shares worth $11,744.

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.