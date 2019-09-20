Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Declined; Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) Stock Value Rose While First Wilshire Securities Management Has Increased by $1.15 Million Its Holding

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 23,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 61,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 5,651 shares traded. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has declined 9.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical IBA News: 26/04/2018 – Bachoco Announces Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Industrias Bachoco Announces Form 20-F Filing with the SEC; 25/04/2018 Industrias Bachoco 1Q EPS $2.09

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 573,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.74M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $182.6. About 1.13M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protective Ins Corp by 22,407 shares to 151,384 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 20,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,800 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.54 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 1.00 million shares to 21.00 million shares, valued at $511.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 561,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

