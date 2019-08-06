Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Raymond James Trust Has Cut Its Position by $742,140 as Market Value Declined; Nbt Bank N A Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $302,434; Share Value Declined

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 3.57 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 17,107 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 21,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $180.02. About 266,692 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,416 were accumulated by Cadence Financial Bank Na. Dillon And Inc has 41,945 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp accumulated 2,517 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Lc owns 0.45% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 8,453 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 2,900 shares. Stewart & Patten Communication Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rafferty Asset Limited Co reported 2,623 shares. Proffitt Goodson, Tennessee-based fund reported 612 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 69,436 shares. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Invest Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Steinberg Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 2,410 shares. 52,032 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Condor Mgmt reported 7,327 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division reported 1,708 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru accumulated 2,823 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. had bought 525 shares worth $100,546 on Monday, July 29. Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.03 million for 16.31 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 988 shares to 3,837 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

