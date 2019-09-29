Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Increased Its Stake; Oberweis Asset Management Cut Its Knowles Corp. (KN) Stake by $730,800; Stock Price Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Knowles Corp. (KN) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 66,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 107,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Knowles Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 790,070 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9573.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 3,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,289 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 936,217 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC)

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 587,692 shares to 6.31 million shares, valued at $227.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terraform Pwr Inc by 674,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,478 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company. 211,393 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Holderness Commerce owns 1,288 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset holds 3,160 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 147,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,375 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 38,290 are owned by Marketfield Asset Llc. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 967 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 10,667 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 4,962 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pettee holds 0.34% or 2,686 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability reported 1.34% stake. Waddell & Reed Inc invested 0.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Financial Architects Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 15 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc. Spon Adr by 25,800 shares to 53,800 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Altair Engineering Inc.