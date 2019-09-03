Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Putnam Investments Has Upped Holding; Nuveen Asset Management Stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Has Boosted by $3.59 Million as Valuation Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 143,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17M, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 1.77 million shares traded or 18.84% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 101,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 367,011 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.59 million, up from 265,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $170.86. About 1.16 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S. $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Kramer Kevin B. $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Powers Elizabeth C. 2,000 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $36,360 were bought by BALL M LEROY. 2,000 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $35,060 were bought by Davis Elliot S.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Allegheny Technologies CFO announces intention to retire – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ATI sells industrial forging operations for $37M – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allegheny Tech sees Q1 earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 184,556 shares to 40,787 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 30,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,683 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 96 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 369,993 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,446 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adirondack holds 20 shares. Northrock Ltd Co holds 0.34% or 51,047 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 229,000 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Co accumulated 46,108 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 28,080 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Triangle Wealth Management holds 14,843 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc reported 144,792 shares. American Intll Grp reported 328,569 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Mgmt stated it has 0.68% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 110,488 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 343,253 shares. Mufg Americas owns 12,071 shares. American Int invested in 99,687 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bollard Lc stated it has 3,461 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cadinha And Company Limited Liability Corp owns 2,101 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 9,031 were reported by L & S Advisors. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp holds 44,843 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.25% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Waters Parkerson Com Limited Com invested in 1.67% or 106,323 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors owns 3,448 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc accumulated 0.29% or 18,017 shares. 2,755 are held by Modera Wealth Lc. Churchill Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 29,048 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 29,543 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $186.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 175,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,771 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings In.