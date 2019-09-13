Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Portland Global Advisors Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined; Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Colony Group Has Decreased Position by $1.81 Million as Shares Rose

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 8,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 67,662 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.15 million, down from 76,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $188.44. About 459,633 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,743 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, down from 25,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $181.61. About 1.01M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) by 23,606 shares to 31,495 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,212 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18 million for 39.59 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich And Berg holds 0.06% or 5,457 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc accumulated 8,935 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Glenmede Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59,883 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.08% or 18,200 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking accumulated 214,817 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust accumulated 2,610 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 13,831 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership reported 194 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1,822 are held by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited invested in 379 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt has 147,925 shares. Town & Country Fincl Bank & Communications Dba First Bankers Communications reported 1,020 shares stake. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management, Virginia-based fund reported 3,481 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.45 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25 million and $300.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 5,423 shares to 358,215 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mid Cap S&P 400 (IJH) by 5,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.