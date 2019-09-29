Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Portland Global Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $326,360; Pfizer (PFE) Holding Maintained by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 378.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 28,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 36,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 7,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,743 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, down from 25,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 936,217 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25 million and $300.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 5,423 shares to 358,215 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Index (IEFA).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Norfolk Southern Taps Mongeau For Board Seat – Yahoo Finance" published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 25,680 shares to 2,330 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 33,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,253 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Pfizer (PFE) Presents New Evidence of IBRANCE Effectiveness in HR+, HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients – StreetInsider.com" on September 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com" published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) buys Durham facility with plans to renovate as Triangle expansion continues – Triangle Business Journal" on September 26, 2019.

