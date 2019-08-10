Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Pepsico (PEP)

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3301.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 99,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 102,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, up from 3,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,292 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 3,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) by 730,155 shares to 18,370 shares, valued at $76,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,043 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 14,370 shares. Voloridge Investment Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Condor Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,724 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd accumulated 3,444 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.44 million shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Vestor Capital Lc reported 107,919 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt reported 0.14% stake. 23,251 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Thomasville National Bank reported 26,103 shares stake. 852,291 were accumulated by Asset One Ltd. Mcrae Cap Management Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,387 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 32,592 shares. Papp L Roy has invested 1.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 101,605 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. On Monday, July 29 Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 525 shares. Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097 worth of stock.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) by 22,610 shares to 159,355 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON) by 20,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.60 million for 16.10 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,789 are owned by Wesbanco Bank & Trust. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 400 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 4,984 shares. 116,841 were accumulated by Carlson Ltd Partnership. Interest accumulated 9.10M shares or 0.73% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 0.13% or 101,267 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.25% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 789,530 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Dept has 1,203 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cls Invs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 92 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 97,279 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 304 shares. The Rhode Island-based Richard C Young Company Limited has invested 3.42% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,626 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa has 1.98% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 125,109 shares.