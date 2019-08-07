Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Lafayette Investments Cut Holding by $479,508; National Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $714,679 as Stock Value Rose

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 17,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $213.63. About 1.19M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 2,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 38,632 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 41,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 1.44M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. 519 shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew, worth $94,117. 4,761 shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph, worth $858,097 on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: The Future Of Railway-Hauled Scrap Metals – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 3,451 shares to 14,313 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Holding Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Del Com New (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,169 are owned by Comerica Natl Bank. 2,755 were reported by Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Homrich And Berg owns 5,288 shares. M&R Cap holds 1.67% or 36,168 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc reported 1,504 shares. Btc Management accumulated 19,538 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust And Tru Communication reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd has 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rothschild Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 2,729 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 226,406 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation holds 27,304 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Leavell Inc holds 8,257 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Bancorporation Usa has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Amalgamated Bank owns 34,289 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $735.45 million for 16.23 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 17,855 shares to 3,074 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 811 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 777 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 93,024 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.74% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 34,988 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 5,690 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Intact Inv Management Incorporated invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Schnieders Capital Management Limited accumulated 10,279 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,266 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 337,897 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 246,482 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 2.87 million shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 9,672 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Polaris Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.16% or 268,412 shares.