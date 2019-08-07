Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Farr Miller & Washington Lowered Position by $789,570 as Stock Declined; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosted Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) Stake by $1.19 Million; Stock Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 29,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 109,593 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 79,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Trimble Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 601,896 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.25 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 1Q REV. TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE; TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 18,017 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $178.28. About 1.21 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC)

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $526,893 activity. On Friday, February 8 JOHANSSON ULF J sold $3.23 million worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 85,000 shares. Shares for $14.40 million were sold by BERGLUND STEVEN W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Landscape Capital Lc has 0.11% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). One Capital Management Lc invested 0.04% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 14,223 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Metropolitan Life owns 0.01% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 24,459 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 112,864 are held by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Bailard, California-based fund reported 8,205 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Agf America has invested 3.16% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Regions Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,140 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 57,340 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sarl holds 74,800 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,463 shares to 2,784 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,429 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Corp In has invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co holds 0% or 400 shares. Somerset holds 1.48% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 15,066 shares. L And S reported 9,031 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 5,338 shares. Paloma Commerce holds 0.32% or 70,918 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors owns 1,725 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd reported 10,305 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 7,789 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability reported 900 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,750 shares. Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Capital Invsts stated it has 9.10M shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,755 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 270,495 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $735.45 million for 16.15 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,122 shares to 250,043 shares, valued at $30.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.