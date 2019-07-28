Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Farr Miller & Washington Lowered Position as Stock Rose; Continental Advisors Cut Its Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $1.23 Million

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 46.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 77,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 165,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 1.07 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,017 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.95M shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. WEIDEMAN ROBERT also sold $306,000 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 8. 1,500 shares were sold by Tempesta Daniel David, worth $23,640 on Friday, February 1. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L had sold 8,301 shares worth $130,824.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 39,255 shares to 79,255 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 30,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Company has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 626 shares. Federated Pa reported 622,860 shares. Fil holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 9.19 million shares. 1.01M were accumulated by Axa. Gmt Capital Corp reported 0.29% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1,390 shares. Hbk LP owns 63,376 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 13,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,043 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 3,745 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 2.28M shares. Cap Glob Investors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Continental Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 88,529 shares. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 37,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Personal Fin Services invested in 0.01% or 2,050 shares.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership has invested 0.77% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Usca Ria Llc reported 3,252 shares stake. 823,039 were accumulated by Swedbank. Atria Investments Limited Co owns 5,680 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 199,505 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 88,570 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 0.1% stake. Essex Fincl Ser has invested 0.72% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mairs And Power owns 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,360 shares. Eagle Advisors Limited invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 126 shares or 0% of the stock. Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York holds 0.41% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 11,948 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc owns 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 612 shares. Arete Wealth Lc accumulated 1,385 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. $94,117 worth of stock was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,536 shares to 397,284 shares, valued at $28.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 128,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).