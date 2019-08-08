Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Element Capital Management Lowered Holding by $847,974 as Share Price Declined; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Increased Its Stake

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 55.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 4,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 3,698 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 8,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.13. About 1.15 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $102.2. About 2.22M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,981 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $120.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,895 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. 519 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 159,463 shares to 176,776 shares, valued at $29.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 402,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).