Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Dearborn Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $460,350; Middleby (MIDD) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Lifted Holding by $305,760 as Stock Price Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 2,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,111 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, down from 7,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 210,330 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 2,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 622,493 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.94M, up from 620,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 146,656 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Nv invested in 0.12% or 7,334 shares. Alps accumulated 6,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor reported 10,163 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 1,660 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Natl Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 1,446 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 77,049 shares. Lafayette Invs accumulated 38,632 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Asset One invested in 0.16% or 158,306 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 180 shares. First In accumulated 705 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated invested in 0.64% or 43,935 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 13,502 shares to 463,086 shares, valued at $26.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.68 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352,065 shares to 311,719 shares, valued at $555.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.07M shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calculating The Fair Value Of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Middleby’s Acquired Assets Aid Despite International Woes – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset holds 0.01% or 3,676 shares in its portfolio. 80,000 were accumulated by Manor Road Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Bares Capital accumulated 2.07 million shares or 7.56% of the stock. M&T Financial Bank Corporation stated it has 4,067 shares. Riverbridge Partners Lc reported 197,129 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 74,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 419,822 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.14% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 236,970 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 11,272 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,103 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 148,898 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability stated it has 1.23% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 48,096 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 360,864 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.