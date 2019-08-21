Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Lifted Position; Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Stock Value Rose While Tsp Capital Management Group Cut Stake

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 45,412 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 7,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 18,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 487,238 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 80,373 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 4,000 shares. Advisory Services Net Llc accumulated 1,897 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 14,385 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 11,398 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 464 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 5,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Teton Advsrs stated it has 29,633 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 28,158 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.14% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 9,522 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 14,803 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 55 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 301,045 shares. 4,370 are held by Stonebridge Cap Management. Peoples Financial Corporation invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lazard Asset Ltd holds 7.33M shares. East Coast Asset Lc holds 1,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 283,381 shares. Private Tru Na stated it has 2,569 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP accumulated 181,119 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,920 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has 117,065 shares. The Tennessee-based Argent Trust has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hendley & Company has 17,658 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & reported 17,843 shares. Baxter Bros owns 24,211 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).