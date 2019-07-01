Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Increased Its Position by $1.45 Million; As Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) Stock Price Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Its Holding by $4.83 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 179,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 23.24 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.13 million, up from 23.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natural Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 606,209 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 7,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 18,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 831,067 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209 were reported by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability. Alliancebernstein Lp has 1.78 million shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,125 shares. Cls Investments Ltd holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 1,500 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank accumulated 2,018 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Toth Advisory Corp accumulated 119 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 0.34% or 36,950 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Prns Inc owns 4,892 shares. Horizon Invests holds 1,225 shares. Richard C Young has invested 3.42% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.18% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Buckhead Management Ltd holds 30,400 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. 519 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $66.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold In by 841,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

