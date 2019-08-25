Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Capital International Investors Has Raised Position by $253.54 Million as Market Value Declined; As Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shares Rose, Holder Violich Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $541,920

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9.10 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70B, up from 7.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.91M shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 503,632 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Trust Lta reported 2.68% stake. Da Davidson And Com reported 44,699 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 54,610 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 5,321 shares. Osterweis Capital Management, California-based fund reported 284,814 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corp Mi reported 3,934 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has 8,613 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Co, a Florida-based fund reported 29,677 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0.08% or 890,276 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 173,094 shares. Cetera Limited holds 9,604 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Finemark Bancorp & Tru owns 4,941 shares. Montag A Assocs owns 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,000 shares. Moreover, Epoch Investment Prtn Inc has 0.4% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eagle Ridge Inv Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,221 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,622 shares to 81,084 shares, valued at $19.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.