Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Boosted Its Holding; Oak Associates LTD Has Cut Position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) as Share Price Declined

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 54,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 251,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09M, down from 306,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 10.21 million shares traded or 113.97% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/03/2018 – 64EU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 71TB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 12/04/2018 – 75UT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – 96XJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – LRE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 16/04/2018 – 42PI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/03/2018 – 34YD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 58MK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 28,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 70,698 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09 million, up from 42,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.82. About 1.27 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca has invested 1.15% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Raymond James And Associates owns 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 224,502 shares. 321,964 were accumulated by Kbc Gp Nv. 310,612 are owned by Richard C Young And Ltd. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 12,834 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 11.37 million shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.02% or 13,002 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com has 27,066 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 717 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,320 are owned by Oakworth Inc. Artisan Partnership reported 13.55 million shares. Charter Trust reported 6,405 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability reported 125,634 shares. Schroder Investment Gru holds 44,970 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.08% or 13,466 shares.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BNY Mellon stirs the pot, backs marijuana ETF – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of New York Mellon – Possible Double-Digit Returns In The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How change at the top of BNY Mellon may impact Pittsburgh operations – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of New York (BK), KeyBank Expand Their Trade Processing Services Relationship – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,020 shares to 14,470 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $934.57 million for 10.77 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Tru Co has 17,340 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 79,067 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny stated it has 847 shares. Haverford Financial Services accumulated 1,500 shares. Citizens Northern Corp owns 9,515 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fincl Architects Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.16% or 96,589 shares in its portfolio. 100,900 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 13,798 shares. Capital Ww Investors has invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Caxton Associate LP owns 6,709 shares. Andra Ap owns 14,900 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What To Expect From Norfolk Southern’s Q1 – Forbes” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 35,896 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $36.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 98,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,345 shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.