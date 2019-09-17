Norfolk Southern (NSC) At $182.28 Forms Top; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Shorts Down By 10.88%

East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) had a decrease of 10.88% in short interest. EWBC’s SI was 2.08 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.88% from 2.34 million shares previously. With 945,800 avg volume, 2 days are for East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s short sellers to cover EWBC’s short positions. The SI to East West Bancorp Inc’s float is 1.45%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 561,922 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) formed multiple top with $193.22 target or 6.00% above today’s $182.28 share price. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has $48.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 1.31M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP

Among 7 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $204.43’s average target is 12.15% above currents $182.28 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 5. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19600 target in Wednesday, June 12 report.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F..

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 16.51 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold Norfolk Southern Corporation shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot House Limited has 300 shares. Everence Management has 4,255 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has invested 1.75% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Clark Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. New York-based National Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Country Club Trust Company Na has 5,298 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 1,132 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 43,383 shares. Earnest Prns Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 158,439 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,219 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% or 41,273 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $6.69 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 10.21 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold East West Bancorp, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 19,900 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Btim Corporation stated it has 0.18% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Alps Incorporated has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 7,377 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 9,835 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, Nomura Asset Management has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 25,230 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 2,786 shares. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,197 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt reported 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma invested in 144,569 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Mason Street Advsr reported 77,579 shares stake. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.24% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 46,525 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% or 142,421 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Irving Paul H, worth $38,691 on Friday, August 23. Zhou Catherine bought $100,028 worth of stock.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Margin Pressure, High Costs to Hurt East West Bancorp (EWBC) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: CYH, EWBC – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of EWBC April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: BMO Capital Downgrades East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.