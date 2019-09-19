Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) Shares Declined While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake; Hexavest Has Trimmed Its Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) by 5937.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,562 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, up from 59 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Crp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.29. About 1.07M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC)

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 18,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The hedge fund held 136,746 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, down from 155,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. It closed at $22.39 lastly. It is down 6.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Pfd Income (LDP) by 55,939 shares to 884 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 717,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,338 shares, and cut its stake in 1A Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 8,126 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 29,483 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.37% or 86,525 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 3,953 were reported by Cleararc. Meeder Asset reported 49,796 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Washington National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% or 2,610 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.66% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Centurylink Mgmt accumulated 8,986 shares. Moreover, Crawford Invest Counsel has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,812 shares. Garrison Bradford reported 2,500 shares. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated reported 8,257 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 6,713 shares. South State has invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Gold Corp Tech (NYSE:NEM) by 351,088 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $100.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cos (NYSE:MA) by 152,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc Inc (NYSE:C).

