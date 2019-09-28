Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) Holding Held by Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc; Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Lifted Its Spirit Airls (SAVE) Position by $2.35 Million

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 474,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67 million, up from 424,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 581,914 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) by 1116.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 659 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 718 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, up from 59 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Crp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 936,217 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. East Coast Asset Mngmt Llc owns 1,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc reported 1,500 shares. Patten Grp Inc accumulated 7,024 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 2,085 shares. Seabridge Advisors Ltd reported 150 shares. Everett Harris Company Ca reported 1,714 shares. Welch Grp holds 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,702 shares. Palestra Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 4.65% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 802,883 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 379 shares. Smithfield owns 20,470 shares. Dorsey Whitney Com Lc has 0.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 324,200 shares. 131,598 are owned by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co. Westwood Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 14,419 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Llc invested in 663,274 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 68,219 shares to 12,613 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,588 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Markets Etf (GMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 1.64% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 2.77M shares. Altimeter Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 225,000 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division owns 14,918 shares. Chou Assocs Mgmt reported 50,000 shares stake. Coatue Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 8,501 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 73,477 shares. 140 are held by Benjamin F Edwards. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 107,771 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp holds 0.05% or 889,438 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,900 shares stake. United Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 58,800 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn owns 552,537 shares.

