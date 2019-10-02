Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) and Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) and Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The two are both Railroads companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norfolk Southern Corporation 176 1.41 262.92M 10.30 18.55 Union Pacific Corporation 164 1.46 703.10M 8.42 21.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Norfolk Southern Corporation and Union Pacific Corporation. Union Pacific Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Norfolk Southern Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Norfolk Southern Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Union Pacific Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Norfolk Southern Corporation and Union Pacific Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norfolk Southern Corporation 148,988,496.63% 18.2% 7.6% Union Pacific Corporation 427,416,413.37% 31.7% 10.1%

Volatility and Risk

Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Union Pacific Corporation on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Norfolk Southern Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Union Pacific Corporation is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Norfolk Southern Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Union Pacific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Norfolk Southern Corporation and Union Pacific Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Norfolk Southern Corporation 1 3 4 2.50 Union Pacific Corporation 1 2 5 2.63

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s consensus price target is $205.88, while its potential upside is 20.39%. Competitively the consensus price target of Union Pacific Corporation is $184.5, which is potential 21.46% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Union Pacific Corporation looks more robust than Norfolk Southern Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Norfolk Southern Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.2% of Union Pacific Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.17% of Norfolk Southern Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Union Pacific Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norfolk Southern Corporation 3.31% -4.88% -4.54% 13.51% 13.44% 27.81% Union Pacific Corporation 3.2% 4.93% 2.62% 11.9% 21.16% 30.18%

For the past year Norfolk Southern Corporation has weaker performance than Union Pacific Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors Union Pacific Corporation beats Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products. As of February 14, 2017, it operated approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1883 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. The company also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic. Its rail network includes 32,070 route miles linking the Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.