Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Contrasting side by side

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Railroads. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norfolk Southern Corporation 186 4.73 N/A 10.11 19.86 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 213 0.00 N/A 12.46 17.87

Table 1 highlights Norfolk Southern Corporation and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Norfolk Southern Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Norfolk Southern Corporation is presently more expensive than Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norfolk Southern Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 7.7% Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Norfolk Southern Corporation and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Norfolk Southern Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 0 1 3 2.75

Norfolk Southern Corporation has a consensus price target of $202.67, and a -1.57% downside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is $264.5, which is potential 10.62% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited seems more appealing than Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Norfolk Southern Corporation and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited are owned by institutional investors at 77.8% and 75.41% respectively. About 0.1% of Norfolk Southern Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norfolk Southern Corporation -0.37% 3.65% 10.97% 17.9% 33.48% 34.28% Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 0.81% 4.7% 12.68% 6.65% 19.21% 25.33%

For the past year Norfolk Southern Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Canadian Pacific Railway Limited.

Summary

Norfolk Southern Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Canadian Pacific Railway Limited.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products. As of February 14, 2017, it operated approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1883 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.