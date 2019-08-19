Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Declined While Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Trimmed Its Holding by $608,034; At&T Com (T) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Trimmed Its Holding by $374,449

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 268,901 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 12,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 402,011 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, down from 414,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 9.49M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 11,593 shares. Btc Mgmt Inc holds 0.58% or 19,538 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,278 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Company holds 1.67% or 106,323 shares. Moreover, Money Mgmt Limited Com has 1.8% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 17,346 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated owns 0.4% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 780,631 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.67% or 36,168 shares. Cincinnati Ins Com reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,588 shares. Palestra Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). State Street owns 11.35M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc holds 60,908 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. At Commercial Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,098 shares. 325 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.85 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 71,005 shares to 230,256 shares, valued at $20.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Inds Inc New Com (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.