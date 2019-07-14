Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Saybrook Capital Has Trimmed Position by $653,604; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 48,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $205.9. About 1.53 million shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 859,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.42 million, up from 835,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.46M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 270,495 are owned by Us Bank De. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc holds 18,482 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 35 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.46% or 301,045 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 5,695 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 4.31M shares. Everett Harris And Company Ca has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 28,449 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,071 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc stated it has 203 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.22% or 1,710 shares in its portfolio. Patten Grp Inc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 274,892 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cordasco Financial Network has 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 604 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hub Group Posts Record Per-Share Earnings In Quarter, Raises Full-Year Estimates – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Official Seeks To Calm Shippers’ Anxiety – Benzinga” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Going Into Earnings, Approach CSX Stock With Caution – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Morgan Stanley Cuts Transports Price Targets, Says “Second-Derivative Trade” Is On – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67M for 18.00 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 18,600 shares to 967,800 shares, valued at $41.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 178,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,760 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).