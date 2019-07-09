Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Trimmed Holding by $455,328 as Share Value Rose; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Declined, Umb Bank N A Has Cut Stake

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 9,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,998 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 1.87 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,183 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 8,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $197.24. About 579,266 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,589 shares to 62,656 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 8,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tirschwell & Loewy has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 69,077 shares. Dupont Management Corp reported 13,191 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 10,736 shares stake. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 30,539 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc has 203 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,780 shares. Soroban Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 6.14% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1.82 million shares. Sageworth reported 3 shares. Smith Moore Com invested in 0.13% or 2,928 shares. Moreover, Interocean Capital Ltd has 0.31% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 4,489 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Llc. Amer And Management has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 200 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc reported 0.37% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.24 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. The insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Co (NYSE:MS) by 13,351 shares to 438,613 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 186,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.72 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.